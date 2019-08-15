Top ten things to see at Goodwood Revival

The Goodwood Revival came to life in the autumn of 1998, a dream come true for the Earl of March, whose grandfather – the ninth Duke of Richmond – had opened the motor circuit at Goodwood in 1948.

The Revival relives the glory days of Goodwood Motor Circuit, which was Britain’s leading racing venue during its active years between 1948 and 1966. Now, annually for three late summer days each September, the circuit echoes to the spine-tingling bark of golden-age grand prix cars from the 1950s and '60s, thundering sports and GT cars, as well as historic saloon cars and little-seen Formula Juniors.

Family fun at Goodwood Revival

The lovingly-restored circuit is unchanged from its heyday and great lengths are taken to ensure that everything on the site is exactly as it was. A day out at the Revival also means the treat of dressing up in authentic period and as much entertainment and theatrics around the track as on it. The result is a truly unforgettable experience and an atmosphere unlike any other sporting event.

1. Head-to-head racing

Spectacular action is assured when the cream of the international historic motor sport community gathers for the Revival at the immaculate Goodwood Motor Circuit. The venue’s heyday from 1948 to 1966 saw world-class events for cars and motorcycles that are recreated with gusto by the owners and drivers of machines now worth as much as £200 million per race.

2. A magical step back in time

This event is defined by its period dress code: tweeds and trilbies for men, furs and frocks for the ladies… although anything from this remarkable era is appropriate.

3. All-star occasion

The Revival always attracts the finest in historic motor racing talent and a host of famous faces from the world of motorsport and beyond. This year, we’re welcoming debutantes including MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa and four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon.

4.Fun for all the family

Did you know that children 12 years old and under are free? Or that anyone between 13-21 years of age go half price? Aside from the racing, enjoy a traditional funfair, complete with an old-school big wheel and helter-skelter or the Butlin’s Roller Rink and Ballroom that recreates the 1950s. And don’t forget the miniature Settrington Cup pedal car race.

5. Revival Fashion

presented by Mastercard

An exciting area totally dedicated to vintage style with personal shopping and the daily ‘Best Dressed’ competition. Categories this year include; Best dressed man, best dressed woman, best dressed family and best dressed sixties swinger!

6. The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation

presented by Bonhams

Bringing together some of the most elegant and rarely-seen machines from the history of aviation. Among the star attractions this year is a World War 1 Airco DH9, which spent decades in a maharaja’s elephant house until undergoing a 20-year restoration that has only just been completed – together with an Albatros D.V fighter from the German side of the lines, in which Manfred von Richthofen, the ‘Red Baron’ made history.

7.The Revival High Street

Be transported back to another era and experience high street shopping as it used to be. You’ll find everything from automotive memorabilia to vintage clothing of the most sustainable kind.

8. Minis and mini skirts

Revival brings Swinging Sixties London to life in its inimitable way

Beatlemania is going to hit Goodwood this September in a big way, as the Revival brings ‘Swinging Sixties’ London to life in its inimitable way. Mini Coopers custom built for Paul, George and Ringo along with Cilla Black’s Mini, will be parked outside ‘Abbey Road Studios’ as part of our celebration of 60 years of this timeless British icon.

9.Earls Court Motor Show

presented by Sky Cinema

Browse the finest brands such as Aston Martin, Ford and MINI juxtaposing their classic models with the latest from their production lines. Also, we shall celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Italian Job, the cheeky Sixties heist movie starring Sir Michael Caine and Noël Coward.

10. Over the Road

Opens the door to a whole world of jollity, including the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema, a Butlin’s Roller Rink with a 1960s band and bar, funfair rides and the Bonhams Auction.

This year's Goodwood Revival takes place from September 13 to 15.

