This is when the Red Arrows will be flying over West Sussex this weekend

The Red Arrows fly over Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: Sarah Standing

The aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force makes an appearance over Goodwood three times this week.

The Blades, a civilian aerobatic team, will also fly over Goodwood three times during the festival.

Here are the timings of the Red Arrow flyovers – and the Blades – so that you can enjoy the display even if you aren’t heading to the event.

The timings are:

Thursday 4pm, The Blades (15 mins)

Saturday, 12pm Red Arrows (25 mins) and 4pm Blades (15 mins)

Sunday, 11.50am Red Arrows (25 mins) and 3.45pm Blades (15 mins).