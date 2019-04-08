Thakeham housing development to hold special event for potential home owners

A special Home Movers Event is being held at a development of new homes and amenities in the heart of Thakeham village next Saturday, April 13.

Homebuyers will be able to view a range of show homes which demonstrate the variety of styles and sizes of homes at Abingworth Meadows as well as meet property experts who will be on hand to offer free, tailored advice.

There will also be incentives on offer during the event for certain properties, including stamp duty paid by the housebuilder, Oakford Home; legal fees paid up to £1,000; or £1,000 towards removal fees, interior design or enhanced landscaping.

Coralie Thomas of Oakford Homes, said: “The houses here have been very well received thanks to this wonderful location surrounded by countryside, as well as the high standards of the specification, layouts and all the finishing touches, and that all comes across in the finished homes.

“At our Home Movers Event we will offer more information about the government’s Help to Buy scheme and for anyone who has yet to sell their home, we can talk through our part exchange and Oakmove schemes which are designed to take the stress out of selling to move to Abingworth Meadows.”

On offer at Abingworth Meadows is an outstanding five bedroom house in The Hudson design. The vast kitchen/family room offers 30ft by 16ft of space for family gatherings, informal entertaining and plenty of space to relax and look out onto the garden. There are three further reception rooms and a separate, practical utility room. Upstairs there are three bathrooms and five bedrooms as well as a dressing room adjoining the master suite.

The Hudson is available with flooring of tiles and carpets included, turfed garden and a range of Smeg kitchen appliances, from £945,000.

Alternatively The Lutyens house design also provides generous five bedroom accommodation. The final home in this design has now been released for sale at £765,000 and is fitted to the same high standards that Oakford Homes have become known for. Open-plan living is combined with a separate living room and study as well as practical storage and an integral double garage.

In addition, there are four new shared ownership properties being released at the Home Movers Event. The homes will be available from £259,350 which represents a 65 per cent share using the Home Reach scheme and advisors will be on hand to discuss the part-buying/part-rental process.

For more information on the Home Movers Event on Saturday, April 13, contact the sales team at Abingworth Meadows, which is just off Storrington Road in Thakeham, on 01798 813071 or email: thakeham@oakfordhomes.co.uk

Find out more about Abingworth Meadows online at oakfordhomes.co.uk