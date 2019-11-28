Routes revealed for Santa’s tour of Littlehampton

Littlehampton District Lions Club has revealed the routes Santa will be taking when he tours the town this December.

The Lions will be helping Father Christmas as he visits as many areas of the town as he can in the run up to the big day.

Littlehampton Lions Club will be helping Father Christmas on his travels round the town. Picture: Stephen Goodger

David Bishop, president, said: “The proposed routes are of course subject to late change due to the weather and the number of volunteers available.

“All our collectors will be wearing Littlehampton Lions hi-vis vests and have the necessary ID. We would especially like to thank Fargro Ltd for loaning us a van.”

The proposed routes are as follows:

Thursday, December 5: Rosemead, Dorset Close, Hill Road, Gosden Road and Bell Davies Road.

Monday, December 9: Brookfield Park.

Tuesday, December 10: Parklands Estate.

Thursday, December 12: The Poplars, Watersmead Drive, Jib Close, Pebble Walk, Lanyards, The Saltings, Genoa Close and Keelson Way.

Friday, December 13: Timberleys, The Faroes, Buttermere Way area and Ullswater Drive area.

Monday, December 16: Central Beaumont Park

Tuesday, December 17: Kingley Gate

Friday, December 20: Courtwick Lane area.

Monday, December 23: Hinchliff Drive area, Eden Park area.