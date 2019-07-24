DM1974618a.jpg. Littlehampton Museum exhibition - Littlehampton Academy: A-Level Art Show. Lucy Ashby, Archives and Exhibitions Officer. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190723-161919008

Littlehampton Academy A-level art show opens at Littlehampton Museum

Fantastic artwork created by talented A-level students at The Littlehampton Academy has gone on show at Littlehampton Museum until Friday, August 30. Each project is different, so visitors can expect to see a wide variety of mediums and styles, ranging from fine art to communication and photography.

Gavin Austin-Woodward, director of creative arts at the academy, said: “Students were particularly pleased with the work that was selected for display, as it represents the culmination of a two-year journey of discovery and development, refinement and mastery of the skills and techniques they have explored throughout their studies.” Littlehampton Museum, at Manor House, in Church Street, Littlehampton, is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturday 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission free.

