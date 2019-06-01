Last opportunity to visit Goring garden for National Garden Scheme

After 4,000 visitors and £30,000 raised over ten annual openings, Channel View is this year staging its final National Garden Scheme opening.

Jennie and Trevor Rollings have created the garden over nearly 30 years, surrounding their suburban Tudor-style home with a rich mix of cottage, subtropical, Mediterranean, Antipodean and seaside planting.

Channel View will be opening its garden for the final time

Dense layers of flowers and foliage lure the visitor through hidden rooms around a wildlife pond, under rose arches, along winding paths, into shady patios and past unusual curios.

Visitors can enjoy the garden for the final time over the weekend of June 8 to 10, from 2pm to 5pm daily. Entry will be £5 per person, with children able to go free.

Jennie specialises in propagating plants so there is always a very large plant sale, and home-made teas are in aid of The Chichester Diocesan Association for Family Support Work.

To book group visits to Channel View contact Jennie and Trevor Rollings on 01903 242431 or tjrollings@gmail.com.