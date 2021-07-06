How you can enjoy Goodwood Festival of Speed even if you can’t make it

Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

If you are heading to the event, make sure you check out our guide to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. There are still limited tickets available and festival-goers must abide by the Covid-secure pilot policy.

But for those who won’t be going along but still want to enjoy the action, here’s our top tips...

Live stream

Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

For those of you who can’t make it, Festival of Speed organisers will be running a live streaming service on the website each day from 9am, so you can get a glimpse of the festival from the comfort of your own home.

Watch the live stream at: www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

Air displays

Residents living nearby can also enjoy the air displays by The Blades and the Red Arrows over the four-day event.

The Red Arrows at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017. . Photo by Derek Martin

The timings are:

Thursday 4pm, The Blades (15 mins)

Friday, 12pm, Red Arrows (25 mins)

Saturday, 12pm Red Arrows (25 mins) and 4pm Blades (15 mins)

The Central Feature at Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

Sunday, 11.50am Red Arrows (25 mins) and 3.45pm Blades (15 mins).

Immersive event

Organisers have said the Central Feature, the iconic sculpture which stands outside Goodwood House, will head in ‘a new direction to provide an immersive customer experience on-event and from home’.

The Central Feature celebrates the greatest achievements of a different manufacturer or milestone each year through art, and this year it’s Lotus.

The Duke of Richmond said, “We are delighted that Lotus will star as the Central Feature at this year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. Lotus cars raced with great success at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and ‘60s, including setting the ultimate lap record in 1965, and this year’s Central Feature will serve as a fitting landmark to their past, present and future achievements. The sculpture looks set to be one of the most dramatic and futuristic yet, bringing in elements of interactivity for modern audiences that align with Lotus’ future-facing attitude and outlook.”