Guild Care’s Friendship Club in Worthing offers full programme for over-70s

As people grow older, they can become especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which is why it is vital they have opportunities to get out of the house and socialise with others.

Local charity Guild Care runs a Friendship Club, which is a social gathering of people aged 70 and over who want to make friends, relax and enjoy themselves in a safe and supportive environment.

Movement exercise classes are designed to suit all abilities

Guild Care recognises the importance of providing social opportunities for older people and has developed a programme of activities that keep them stimulated and entertained.

The Friendship Club runs at Methold House, in North Street, Worthing, and is open from 9.30am to 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

A typical day at the club would start with a cup of tea and a natter. There is a range of small group activities on offer each morning, such as quizzes, exercise groups, use of our outdoor gym and bingo, and you can engage in as much or as little as you like. At 12.30pm everything stops for lunch, before an afternoon of entertainment, including live musicians, singalongs and dancing.

There are also exercise groups to join, including tai chi and a movement exercise class, which is developed to suit all abilities.

John, who has been coming to the Friendship Club for more than 10 years, said: “When I retired, I felt quite bored, so I started coming to the centre, which really helped to give me a sense of purpose.

“It means a lot to me to belong to this community. I have made lots of friends and we really enjoy chatting, exchanging stories and having a laugh.

“It also feels good to have the support of people who are in the same boat as me. Guild Care is a really important part of my life, and I would feel lost without it”

The daily charge is £12 and includes a home-cooked two-course lunch and all activities and refreshments. Accessible door-to-door transport is available via Guild Care’s minibus service, subject to availability, at an additional cost of £6 per day.

Guild Care also provides an on-site hair and beauty salon, offering pampering, wellbeing and therapeutic treatments, including hairdressing, facials, massage, aromatherapy, nail care and chiropody at an additional cost.

Julie Moon, 76, said: “I like being with people, I like talking, I like making new friends. This club is friendly, it’s cheerful and it beats spending the day at home. I’d definitely recommend other people to come.”

Members recently enjoyed a Great Gatsby themed day, featuring roaring ‘20s attire and even an afternoon performance from ‘70s band Middle of the Road, which had everyone on their feet dancing.

Nicki Freeman, head of older people’s services, said: “At Guild Care, we recognise the importance of having a social club where people can gather, have a chat, enjoy some entertainment and just have the chance to spend the day with other people.

“So many people become isolated as they get into old age so we really encourage them to visit our club and see all the great things they can get involved in.”

So, whether you are looking for good company, an opportunity to try something different or just want to pop in for lunch and some afternoon entertainment, come along for a visit.

To find out more about the Friendship Club, contact the customer service team on 01903 327327, email enquiry@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org