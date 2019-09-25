Guild Care annual meeting includes information on latest developments

Guild Care, one of the largest and oldest charities in Worthing, will be talking about latest developments, including the recent merger with Worthing Scope, at its 24th annual meeting.

Residents are invited along to hear about the vital help the charity has provided in the community, in the area Fishersgate to Littlehampton and up to Findon, over the past year.

Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard and chairman Allan Reid, right, at last year's annual meeting with the then Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker

Briar Cook, communications and marketing officer, said: “It has been a busy 12 months for the charity, which undertook some research which revealed that during the last financial year, it had over 100,000 interactions with people across all of the services.

“That could be in one of the five day centres, with home care clients, advice from the outreach team or with a resident living in one of their nursing homes.”

Chairman Allan Reid and chief executive Suzanne Millard will explore the charity’s work over the past year, including the integration of Worthing Scope with Guild Care, a successful merger which has allowed the charity to expand its learning disability provision.

They will also talk about the successful care recruitment campaign and the significant review of pay structures, which ensured all staff were rewarded for their work. It is their intention to keep improving rates for lower grade staff on a regular basis.

Guest speakers Chris Hare and Lisa Tredwell will discuss their new book, Havens by the Sea, which explores the remarkable histories of the men and women who founded The Bell, a former Guild Care home, and other care homes in Lancing.

The AGM is open to all and will take place at the Guild Care Centre, Methold House, North Street, Worthing on Wednesday, October 2. A light buffet will be served at 5.30pm and the meeting starts at 6pm, with an expected finish time of 7.30pm.

Spaces are limited, so please RSVP to Nicola Sampson on 01903 863111 or email nicola.sampson@guildcare.org to book a place.