Findon period cottage believed to date back to the 1500s

This attached period cottage in Findon is believed to be Elizabethan in origin and one of the first properties built in the village, dating back to around the 1500s.

As you would expect, there are a wealth of period and character features such as exposed timbers, beams and an Inglenook fireplace (currently sealed and adapted to a bar area).

Property

Drake Cottage was built before the larger adjoining Georgian-style residence to which has shared vehicular access off the High Street, to the north, leading to a garage.

The property has undergone an extensive programme of sympathetic modernisation by the current owners to include a new natural slate-tiled and lead roof, newly-installed gas-central heating system, re-wire and new windows throughout, to name just a few.

The accommodation comprises a reception area, large lounge with open-style exposed brick fireplace, spacious separate dining room with Inglenook fireplace, three double bedrooms, dressing area, study-landing, family bathroom and separate WC.

Externally, there is a walled south-facing rear garden, additional courtyard and attached garage.

Property

The kerb appeal and abundance of charm make this home a real treasure and, with the added benefits, make this a property not to be missed.

An internal inspection is strongly advised to appreciate the quality and deceptively spacious accommodation.

Price offers over £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ . Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk