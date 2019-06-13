Ferring’s Norland Open Gardens aims for best year yet, in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

This year’s Norland Open Gardens in Ferring could be the best year yet, with more than 120 prizes pledged for a super raffle and an ambition to raise thousands of pounds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Friends and neighbours who live north of the railway line in the village have been raising money for the hospice, near Arundel, since 2008.

The 50 pound note suit. Tickets are �1 to pick one of 100 names, with the chance to win �50

This year’s open gardens will be on Sunday, June 23, from midday to 4.30pm.

Will Lefebve, one of the organisers, hopes the raffle alone will raise £2,000, as some fantastic prizes have been donated, including £100 Hunter boots, piano lessons, gym membership, football tickets and shop vouchers.

He has also set up a guess the name game, featuring a Pavarotti character in a 50 pound note suit. Tickets are £1 to pick one of 100 names, with the chance to win £50.

Will said: “We made £6,000 in total for the hospice last year. I hope this super raffle will help us produce a record amount of money. I would like to thank all the generous raffle donors, they have been so generous.”

There are 20 gardens to visit in Langbury Lane, Highdown Way, Cissbury Road, Orchard Close, Downview Road and Downview Avenue.

There will be stalls featuring crafts, plants, books, gifts and cakes; a bottle tombola; entertainment from dancers, Worthing Rock Choir and a strolling barbershop quartet; bicycle and car displays and spinning demos. Refreshments include a barbecue and cakes.

Programmes are £3.50, which covers admission to all gardens, under-12s free. They are available in advance from Symonds and Reading in Ferring Street and Pinkertons Newsagents in Ocean Parade, or on the day at entrance points.