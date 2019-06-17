Explore Worthing’s award-winning Ambrose Place Hidden Back Gardens

Worthing’s award-winning Ambrose Place Hidden Back Gardens returns for the 36th consecutive year, supporting the National Garden Scheme. The historic street, with its Grade II listed Regency terrace, has lovely, open, front gardens, over the road from the properties, but the back gardens are behind high walls. One day a year, since 1984, the doors are opened and visitors are welcomed in to a number of the gardens to raise money for charity.