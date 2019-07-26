Everything you need to know about Brighton Pride 2019

The city is gearing up for another vibrant Brighton Pride festival next weekend (August 3 and 4).

Whether you're heading to Preston Park to party with Kylie, cheering on the Community Parade, or dancing the night away at the Pride Village Party, here's everything you need to know.

The new parade route

Each year the LGBTQ+ celebration kicks off in a kaleidoscope of colour with the Community Parade which makes its way through the city on Saturday (August 3).

Hundreds of thousands of people line the streets to watch the carnival-like parade, which includes floats from local LGBT groups, emergency services, employers, charities and dance and performance groups.

This year, organisers have tweaked the route, as major roadworks are taking place at Valley Gardens, a key point along the parade.

A giant rainbow Pride flag is carried along the sea front during Brighton Pride 2018 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The parade leaves Hove Lawns at 11am as usual, processing along Kings Road on the seafront before turning left up West Street. The the parade moves past the Clock Tower up Queens Road, turning right down North Road.

At the bottom of North Road the parade will turn left and join the old route to process up Gloucester Place and London Road finishing in Preston Park where the Pride Festival takes place.

So this year it skips out Old Steine to avoid the works at Victoria Gardens.

Who is playing the Pride in the Park?

Kylie Minogue will headline Pride in the Park

Well you should know by now that pop icon Kylie Minogue is headlining the festival at Preston Park on Saturday, August 3.

Joining Kylie at the Pride in the Park event are British chart stars Clean Bandit, X Factor finalist Fleur East, tribute phenomenon Björn Again, Alice Chater, Zak Abel; and the seven piece, black male dance troupe and All4 reality stars, The Prancing Elites flying in from Alabama.

Also expect cabaret, comedy, burlesque, speakers and performance art across ten areas of diverse talent including this year’s BAME and QueerTown stages.

What about LoveBN1Fest?

Parade goers during Brighton Pride 2018 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

On Sunday, LoveBN1Fest takes over Preston Park for the second year with international pop star Jessie J and the legendary Grace Jones taking to the stage alongside Rak Su, Nina Nesbitt, House Gospel Choir, Grace Carter and Guilty Pleasures.

This family friendly day will feature fun for parents and children of all ages. Baby Loves Disco, Alice’s Theme Party and Bubble Inc. will all be in attendance to entertain our younger attendees alongside the usual performance artists, cabaret, circus skills, BN1 Magazine tent, BIMM live stage, Boogaloo Bingo and much, much more. Both Preston Park festival events are supported by TTK welfare to ensure accessibility to all.

What else is going on?

The Pride Pleasure Gardens on the Old Steine will open once again on Friday August 2 at 4pm to play host to three days and nights of free entertainment. With fierce fun, saucy wonders, camp pop, cabaret, DJs, clubbing and Brighton favourite Boogaloo Bingo, we are also thrilled to have Sink The Pink return for a spectacular official pre-Pride party show featuring the one and only Sporty Spice, Melanie C. This event is ticketed and tickets can be purchased from the Pride website.

And the Pride Village Party in fabulous Kemptown returns with businesses coming together to celebrate Pride and raise additional funds for the Rainbow and Social Impact funds. Advance booking for this event is recommended.

How to get there

LoveBN1Fest in Preston Park (Credit: Brighton Pride)

Pride has been working with Event Travel Hub to create a network of pick up locations across the South, London and selected cities to transport Pride visitors safely to and from Pride 2019. To find out more, visit brighton-pride.org/travel

Brighton Pride asks revellers to allow plenty of time to get to Brighton Station as it may take up to one hour due to the large crowds leaving the city during the festival. Preston Park Station is closed each year during the Pride festival.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has confirmed plans for extra Saturday train services to help visitors to the city get home from Brighton over the weekend.

Organisers warn that there will be significant road closures for part of the day of Pride and that there is no parking at Preston Park and its surroundings on the day.

How do I get my tickets?

There is a new location for the box office this year – Old Steine.

If you just have an e-ticket for the Pride Festival on Saturday August 3 you can go straight to the gate marked on the ticket. Gates open midday and organisers advise people to arrive early to avoid the queues and suggest 6pm latest for finale show.

Exchange your Pride Village Party (PVP) e-tickets at the Box Office on Old Steine. You will need your e-ticket (please print out) and ID in the name of the lead booker.

The Box Office will be open daily in Pride week on:

Wednesday July 31: 11:00 – 19:00

Thursday August 1: 11:00 – 19:00

Friday August 2: 09:00- 22:00

Saturday August 3: 09:00- 22:00

Sunday August 4: 13:00 – 21:00

Organisers said that Pride in the Park and Pride Village party (PVP) tickets should be purchased in advance to avoid queues and both events are likely to sell out in advance.

Anything else?

For more information on Brighton Pride, and to buy tickets, visit: brighton-pride.org

