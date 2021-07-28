Attractions include a fun dog show, Lancing Brass Band, Robbie the Magician, ice creams, West Sussex Woodturners, classic cars, sideshows, charity stalls and afternoon teas, as well as the opportunity to admire the gardening, baking, flower arranging, handicraft and photography skills on display.

Join in the fun at Warren Recreation Ground and in the Village Hall on Saturday, August 7, from 2pm.

Admission £1 or 50p for children, with free admission for anyone who has entered the flower show.

Floral art, just one of the categories to enter in East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual flower show

Chairman Celia Buckley said: “Do you enjoy growing vegetables or flowers? You might grow the longest runner bean or the very best potatoes, tomatoes or courgettes.

“Do you enjoy growing herbs or chilli plants on a window sill? Enter the pick of your crop in the show!

“Do you take pride in your roses? You could enter the best of your fragrant sweet peas, a vase of mixed flowers or make a miniature garden in a seed tray. These are just a few of the many ways to demonstrate and celebrate your green fingers.

“Did you spend lockdown learning how to bake the perfect loaf of bread, delicious cake and biscuits, jam or chutney? Have you the flair for floral art, are you skilled at a handicraft, have you made ‘something new from something old’ and what about that photograph you took of ‘The End of the Day’? These are just some of the categories to enter.

“We especially want to encourage children to take part in the show and there are special classes for ages up to and including 12 year olds. The Children’s Cup will be awarded to the child who gains the most points in all classes, i.e. they are not limited to the children’s classes.

“The summer show is an opportunity to have some fun and showcase your skills by joining in a traditional and friendly competition. We look forward to welcoming members and non-members alike.”