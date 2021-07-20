There will be a picnic on the village green with live music from 4.30pm to 10pm tomorrow. People can bring along their own food and drink or pick up a takeaway from one of East Prestons’s nearby eateries. Organisers promise an evening of fun and music with the Groove Aces, who will be playing a blend of covers ranging from Elvis to Adele, and the Cherubs - EP’s Kit and Aurora - who will be singing classic duets People will need to supply their own seating or blankets for the event.

On Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. there will be a community fete on the green which will include charity stalls, an art exhibition, and the Friends of St Mary’s will be announcing the winners of the photo competition and displaying the entries.

The Bubble Pop Man will be at the fete on Saturday, among lots of other entertainment

Janine Nicholson, festival committee secretary, said: “Children will be entertained by Ben the Magician, the Bubble Pop man and can enjoy Nic and Ben’s children’s rides.

“And from 2pm until 5pm Angmering-on Sea-Tennis Club will have a mini tennis court set up with games for children and adults.”

On Sunday, the green will host a craft fair and farmers market, and Kerry’s Coffee & Deli will on-hand to provide refreshments and picnic food.

There will also be a Rum and Gin Festival, from 5pm to 11pm, at the Clockhouse bar in Sea Road, a Saturday lunchtime barbecue outside the Tudor Tavern, in Sea Road, serving burgers and beer, and a charity Pimm’s garden party at 10 Woodbridge Park, from 1.30-5.30pm.

Graham Butt Estate Agents is celebrating its 50th anniversary by running a guess the balloons in the car competition at its office in Sea Road, and at 4pm will be inviting children to pop as many as they can to find the lucky golden ticket and claim another prize.

The subject for the photo competition is St Mary’s, East Preston’s iconic 12th century church.