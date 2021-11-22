Early-bird tickets now on sale for Goodwood Racecourse in 2022

Visitors can enjoy up to 20 per cent off tickets and packages across 19 fixtures in the most anticipated summer season to date at Goodwood Racecourse.

From perfectly placed private hospitality, to great value celebration packages and shared dining, racegoers can look forward to a memorable day out with friends and family.

From the flag fall in April, The first fixture season opener comes under starters orders with two days packed full of behind-the-scenes content providing a fantastic insight into the sport of horseracing.

The tempo continues with Family Raceday, which will mark the Queen’s historic reign with joyous Jubilee celebrations and themed attractions for all ages, including free fairground and much more.

A trio of infectious, high-energy evenings return across June, with Three Friday Nights, presented by NOW. Headlining a unique combination of racing and music from the most in-demand DJs in the world, it is guaranteed to set the pulses racing.

Home of the flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse’s famous five-day meeting in July presents a spellbinding sporting and social occasion like no other.

Live music meets sensational style with a plethora of equine superstars, all looking to be crowned on the world stage.

Featuring no less than 13 Group races, including the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the Qatar Sussex Stakes, often referred to as the ‘Duel on the Downs’, and the cavalry charge that is the Unibet Stewards’ Cup, it’s the place to be seen.

Off the track, Tuesday’s Lord Taverners Twenty20 cricket match and Friday’s much anticipated L’Ormarins best-dressed competition showcase on a fabulous supporting card.

August Bank Holiday Weekend starts with a bang as the popular Friday night fireworks display returns in an explosion of colour set to music before a relaxing weekend that combines live music and free summer entertainment for a wonderfully social occasion.

A duo of Midweek Racing fixtures across September culminate in a fitting curtain closer for Season Finale, where seasonal entertainment features toasting marshmallows and hog roasts.

Jon Barnett, Racecourse Director said; “We’re very much looking forward to the 2022 season which will be our first full race season in over two years.

“With general admission packages starting from £23 in the Lennox Enclosure that includes food and drink, we have focussed on value for money. Take advantage of our early bird offers, and you can achieve a further 20% off, meaning a general admission package that includes food and drinks at the Qatar Goodwood Festival starts at just £56 in the Gordon Enclosure.

“You can beat the crowds and weather by booking one of our fantastic new shared bars.

“We also include a casual food offering, the Sussex Roof Garden, for example, during Season Opener is £95 and incorporates the most spectacular racing views.

“The Charlton Hunt, following a busy 2021 season and a £250,000 refurbishment, remains our most popular premium hospitality space.

“Pre-booked restaurants remain as a great addition to a general admission ticket, and what’s more, the Double Trigger Restaurant will now also offer a High Tea service after lunch.

“A heart-warming main course followed by a simpler afternoon tea, is a great way to finish a day’s racing and saves the need to cook when you get home.”