With the open green space on the South Downs National Park, to the numerous beaches and promenades there are a number of different places you can head to enjoy some fresh air and get a good walk in.

The National Trust gives its advice on safe dog walking.

So please help keep the countryside a safe, healthy and enjoyable place for you and your dog, other visitors, wildlife and livestock by remembering the following:

- Keep your dog under close control - use a lead if needed.

- Don't let your dog chase wildlife or farm animals.

- In the unlikely event that your dog is involved in an incident with cattle, the recommended advice is to drop the lead.

- Watch out for local notices. There may be restrictions in woodland or farmland at sensitive times of year, during the lambing season, or between March and the end of July when ground-nesting birds are on eggs or raising their young.

- Please always pick up after your dog. At many of our sites there are dedicated dog bins for you to use.

Is your favourite included in the list? If not let us know so we can include it, unless of course you want to keep it a secret from others.

1. West Wittering, West Sussex In 2021 West Wittering was named as one of the UK's safest dog-friendly beaches. Picture: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Birling Gap, East Sussex A National Trust site responsible dog walkers are very welcome at Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters. It is a great place to walk and for you and your pet to enjoy the countryside. Just keep an eye on your dog due to the cliff and livestock. Picture: Peter Cripps Photo Sales

3. Devil's Dyke, Brighton BN1 8YJ An historic beauty spot on the South Downs Way, named after the huge dry valley that carves its way through ridges of rolling chalk grassland. Picture: SDNP Photo Sales

4. Petworth Park, West Sussex With over 700 acres of parkland, there are many paths for you and your dog to explore. Be aware that there are deer in the park so best to keep an eye on your pooch. Picture: Steve Robards Photo Sales