The 2019 trail will offer 160 artists exhibiting a wide range of work across 127 venues in and around the city of Chichester during the first two weekends in May (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 4, 5, 6; Saturday, Sunday, May 11, 12, 10.30am -5.30pm).

Tom Boulton venue 111 other Buy a Photo

Helio Teles venue 112 other Buy a Photo

Tom Boulton venue 111 other Buy a Photo

Malcolm Macdonald venue 43 other Buy a Photo

View more