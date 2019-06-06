Arundel garden created from scratch goes on show for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House hospices

A beautiful private garden framed by the South Downs will be open to the public for one day only to raise money for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospices.

Rosemary and Bill Tustin will be welcoming visitors to The Granary in the ancient hamlet of Wepham, near Arundel, on Sunday, June 16, from 2pm to 5pm.

The couple have lived there for 32 years. Rosemary comes from a family of horticulturists and in 2008, she embarked on her life-long ambition to create a garden from scratch.

The rarely-seen garden has pathways leading you through flower beds and the rich planting and hedges are framed against the backdrop of the South Downs.

Entrance is £6 for adults, £3.50 for children aged five to 14, to include a cream tea.

All proceeds to St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospices.