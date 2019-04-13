Angmering family home with three bedrooms close to popular schools

This outstanding, three bedroom, family home is situated within easy reach of Angmering’s popular school.

The property, in Woodlands Close, is less than half a mile from the village square, while a bus stop can be found within a few hundred yards.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, office/utility area, living room through dining room and a stunning kitchen.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a generous single bedroom and a modern fitted bathroom.

Outside, the property is set back from the road with a lawned front garden and lots of off-road parking.

The stunning landscaped rear garden has decked, shingle and patio areas.

Set in a small and peaceful cul-de-sac location, Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

Price offers in excess of £390,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

