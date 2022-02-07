There is lots going on in and around the area. What are you most looking forward to this year?

17 big events to look forward to in Littlehampton and the surrounding area in 2022

Time to get ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2022. Everyone is hoping beyond hope that these can go ahead as planned and bring enjoyment to people of all ages.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:43 am

These are 17 of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.

1. February

Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: Littlehampton’s annual charity Pancake Olympics is returning to the High Street from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, February 26. Teams of three or four people will take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information.

2. April

The Worthing RUNFEST on Sunday, April 24, includes the Worthing Half Marathon, Worthing 10K and the Family Run. Each race will take place on fully closed, flat roads, starting and finishing on the seafront. Visit www.run-fest.com for more information

3. June

Celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Adur and Worthing have a number of events planned from June 2 to June 5. These include a dawn torch lighting event at Highdown Gardens, a two-day concert in Steyne Gardens featuring music, films and a light show, a Big Lunch street party on the promenade. In Shoreham, a four-day vintage fair is planned at Adur Recreation Ground.

4. June

No definite information has been posted about Beach Dreams Festival yet but after the cancellation of the 2021 event, the team said they hoped to be back for 2022 with Beach Dreams running from June 17 to 19. Find Beach Dreams Festival on Facebook for update.

