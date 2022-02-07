16 big events to look forward to in Littlehampton and the surrounding area in 2022

These are 16 of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.
1. February
Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: Littlehampton’s annual charity Pancake Olympics is returning to the High Street from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, February 26. Teams of three or four people will take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information.
2. April
The Worthing RUNFEST on Sunday, April 24, includes the Worthing Half Marathon, Worthing 10K and the Family Run. Each race will take place on fully closed, flat roads, starting and finishing on the seafront. Visit www.run-fest.com for more information
3. June
Celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Adur and Worthing have a number of events planned from June 2 to June 5. These include a dawn torch lighting event at Highdown Gardens, a two-day concert in Steyne Gardens featuring music, films and a light show, a Big Lunch street party on the promenade. In Shoreham, a four-day vintage fair is planned at Adur Recreation Ground.
4. June
No definite information has been posted about Beach Dreams Festival yet but after the cancellation of the 2021 event, the team said they hoped to be back for 2022 with Beach Dreams running from June 17 to 19. Find Beach Dreams Festival on Facebook for update.
