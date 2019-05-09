10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. James Nesbitt, Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from April 20-June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won a magazine competition to describe your family...

2 Art. Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2019 will once again offer a vast range of artworks to enjoy, all with the pleasure of meeting the artists in their own studios - 160 artists exhibiting a wide range of work across 127 venues in and around the city of Chichester during the first two weekends in May (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 4, 5, 6; Saturday, Sunday, May 11, 12, 10.30am -5.30pm).

3 Music. LoxFest promises “superb, upcoming bands” and a DJ performing a wide variety of music on Saturday, May 11 from 1pm to 11pm. Gates open at 12.30pm Spokeswoman Rebecca Pearl said: “This fantastic family festival is held at North Hall, Loxwood, RH14 0SF and is the main charity fundraiser for Loxwood Pre-School.”

4 Theatre. Expect a dark and twisting thriller when Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame takes to the stage at Southsea’s Kings Theatre (May 7-11). Mark Styler, a writer of glossy true-crime paperbacks, has no idea what he’s walking into when he tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer...

5 Music. Fernhurst Choral Society will be joined by orchestra and soloists to perform Joseph Haydn’s colourful depiction of The Creation, conducted by Tim Ravalde (Saturday, May 18, 7.30pm). They return to Chichester Cathedral for a second evening concert after the success of Mendelssohn’s Elijah in 2017. Tickets from Chichester Tourist Information Centre, Ackerman Music (West Street Chichester), Fernhurst Choral Society website or on the door.

6 Theatre. Hugh Bonneville and Liz White star in Shadowlands by William Nicholson at Chichester Festival Theatre (April 26-May 25). Celebrated writer C S Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, splits his time between an ordered domestic routine at home with his brother, Warnie, and the academic rigour of his dispassionate, all-male Oxford college. And then he meets New York poet Joy Gresham.

7 Music. Organiser Nic Saunders is promising to bring some sunshine to La Havana Jazz Club in Chichester on May 10 with the first appearance at the venue of Australian jazz singer Karen Lane (top circle). Contact 07709939993 for reservations or go online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/la-havana-jazz-club to buy tickets. Music starts at 8.30pm. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. Booking is advisable. La Havana Jazz Club is at 3 Little London, Chichester.

8 Art. An exhibition of oil paintings by Sue Green will go under the title Elegance at The Little Art Gallery, Rookwood Road, West Wittering from May 4-23. Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell said: “Sue’s work is inspired by the Coastline and turbulent waters of the English Channel. the little art gallery is in Rookwood Road, West Wittering; 01243 512218; opening times Thursday to Sundays, 10.30am-5pm.

9 Theatre. West Sussex theatre company This Is My Theatre are on the road with Macbeth (left), adapted and directed by company founder and artistic director Sarah Slator. They play at the Brighton Fringe at Preston Old Church on May 10, 7.30pm; May 15, 7.30pm; May 16, 7.30pm; May 17, 7.30pm and 11.30pm; May 18, 7.30pm and 11.30pm.

10 Antiques. The annual Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair will take place for the fifth successive year, from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12. Spokeswoman Gail McGuffie said: “Organised by The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited, some 50 expert dealers are gathering from around the country, bringing their finest wares for collectors, interior designers and members of the public, who can enjoy all the location has to offer.”



