Young chefs line up in Worthing

The Starr Trust is offering its annual charity cook-off with the chef students from Northbrook College in Worthing (now MET) and the head chef at the Hilton mentoring them.

Spokeswoman Nicole Carman said: “Kick start your May Bank Holiday this year with Cooking for the Starrs, a fantastic dining experience created by The Starr Trust to help young up-and-coming chefs in Sussex.

“Now in its fourth year this Masterchef-style competition features two teams of chefs and front-of-house students from Northbrook College, battling it out to create an inspirational five-course menu where diners critique and vote on the winning team.

“These student chefs are supported by their fantastic college tutors and mentored by the head chef at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, Kurt Cutajar.

“Held at the lovely Arundel Restaurant in Worthing on May 24, the evening kicks off at 6.30pm with a champagne reception provided by event sponsors the Hilton Brighton Metropole, followed by five-courses of delicious plates of food, all for just £25.

“All proceeds from the evening will help young people living in the BN post code to fulfil their potential in art, sport and education.

“Previous participants have gained employment in the hospitality industry as a direct result of contacts they have made during this competition.

“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy some fine dining created by young chefs of tomorrow before they start out on their professional careers.”

The evening starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets: £25 to include five courses and champagne reception at the Arundel Restaurant, West Durrington Campus, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6NU.

Go to www.starrtrust.com/events for more info, email tracey@starrtrust.com.

Or you can call Tracey on 01273 715882 to buy tickets. The Starr Trust supports young people living in the BN post code area.

