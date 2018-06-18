Worthing's Hurly-burly theatre company back in action!

Following a sell-out performance at Worthing’s Ardington Hotel last November, Hurly-burly Theatre Company return to the venue with another double bill of short plays by Worthing writer Gill Medway.

“This will be our third production at The Ardington,” says Gill. “We began two years ago with a comedy of mine featuring Shakespeare’s three witches, called When The Hurly-Burly’s Done, and this proved to be so popular we thought it would be a good name for the company itself. The play is now published by an online script company, and we’re delighted to discover it made its debut in Stratford-Upon-Avon – although, unfortunately not with the RSC!

“When we set up Hurly-burly, there were just three of us – Jane Ware, Liz Downes and myself. But with our next production, Trouble for Sixpence and Two Left Feet, we were lucky enough to welcome James Summers to the company – and we’re even luckier that he’s staying with us. Our audience enjoyed the idea of a double bill of plays, so we’re presenting two completely-new ones this time: Out of Print and Beck and Call. And because we had such a full house last time, we’ve decided to give two performances: a lunchtime one at 12 noon, and a dinnertime one at 7pm. This means audiences can choose which to come to - and enjoy a gorgeous meal in the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant afterwards. It’ll be a real treat.”

In Out of Print, featuring Gill Medway and James Summers, we meet children’s author Erica Brightman, whose books once entertained thousands of young readers. But the days of heroes in short trousers enjoying lashings of ginger beer are long gone. So, what happens now those children are all grown up?

In Beck and Call, sisters Marge and Alice (Jane Ware and Liz Downes) are facing a crisis. It’s hardly their fault that the slipper didn’t fit either of them...

Both performances at The Ardington are on Thursday, June 28.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/allo-allo-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534377



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/10-things-coming-up-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534357



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-students-stage-new-version-of-victor-hugo-classic-1-8533630



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/music-hall-delights-in-bognor-regis-1-8533598



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/rabbit-hole-is-drip-action-stage-challenge-1-8534385



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/lost-in-vagueness-in-brighton-1-8533556