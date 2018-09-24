World War One story on stage in Worthing

Bully Beef is a new play brought to Worthing by Two Bit Productions, the makers of the horror/sci-fi podcast series Whisper through the Static.

It returns to St Paul’s as a charity event to raise money for the Royal British Legion. One pound from every ticket sold goes to the charity and there will be collection tins on the night.

Spokesman Dan Skelt said: “I’m putting on an amateur play I co-produced for this year’s Brighton Fringe at St Paul’s in Worthing on September 28. It’s a one-off charity performance.

"The play is about a British Tank crew in World War One. Inspired by true events, a British tank breaks down during an advance and now the crew, fresh from training, must endure five nights in no man’s land. Besieged from without and unravelling from within. The whole crew and cast are all Worthing based and we’re hoping to put on a great show and raise plenty of money. It played two sell-out performances at this year’s Brighton Fringe Festival to great reviews.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/when-theatre-turns-to-chaos-1-8642174



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/miranda-sykes-solo-gig-at-southbourne-1-8642528



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/wellness-wednesdays-launch-autumn-programme-in-chichester-1-8642366



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/vintage-weekend-away-from-the-kids-1-8642906



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/europe-offer-brighton-date-1-8642363



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/worthing-awaits-the-artist-known-as-the-frogman-1-8642541



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/worthing-fun-for-british-rat-pack-fans-1-8642522