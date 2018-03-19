VIDEO: Sisters reach final of West End competition

Two stars in the making have made it to the grand finals of the West End Calling competition.

Bryony-Rose Brookman, 18, and Phoebe-Julianne Brookman, ten, took part in the semi-finals of the competition at Stockwell Playhouse in London.

Judges included current West End stars from shows such as The Book of Mormon, Wicked and The Wizard of Oz.

Bryony-Rose, a musical theatre student at Northbrook MET in Durrington, was chosen as a finalist for her song Wait a Bit from the musical Just So.

Daniel Buckley, from the hit musical Eugenius, said: “As well as being an incredibly talented singer and performer with an awesome ‘belt’ voice, she is also a really lovely young lady with a bright future and looks forward to seeing her or working with her in the years to come.”

Miranda Brookman, Bryony and Phoebe’s mum, said: “Bryony has recently been offered a place on the foundation course at the very prestigious Emil Dale Academy and has also earned a call back to Mountview, the top drama school in the country and considered among the best in the world.”

Phoebe-Julianne, a pupil at Orchards Junior School in Goring, performed Almost There from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, securing a place in the final at West End theatre The Other Palace on May 27.

She was chosen by Tom Lees, musical director for Britain’s Got Talent winner Collabro, who said she was a ‘really talented performer’.

Bryony-Rose also made it through to the grand finals last year, while Phoebe-Julianne made it through to the semi-finals.