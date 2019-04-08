Tyson Fury brings his Gypsy King tour to Hastings

Heavyweight fighter Tyson Fury has battled inside and outside the boxing ring to claim his place in sporting history and now comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on July 4.

Tyson will be meeting fans, posing for photographs and telling all about his remarkable career as a heavyweight legend.

In 2015, Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in an unforgettable night in Dusseldorf, Germany, to become the undisputed champion of the world.

Since then, although he had to contend with personal problems such as depression, he never lost the titles in the ring, and is still considered by some to be the best heavyweight currently active.

In June 2018 he made his long awaited comeback defeating Sefer Seferi in Manchester and then in Belfast August 2018 Tyson went 10 rounds defeating Francesco Pianetta.

Fury’s biggest test came against WBC king Deontay Wilder in LA December 2018 where Tyson showed courage to get up from a brutal combination from Wilder in the 12th and claim a controversial draw.

With rumours that Tyson could fight either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder in the coming months, there could be even more tales to tell on this special night. Tickets for Tyson Fury - the Gypsy King cost from £39 and go on general sale from Wednesday, April 10 from 10am; call on 01424 462288 or visit www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

