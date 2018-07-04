The Cambridge Footlights play Brighton

The Cambridge Footlights present a midnight feast of sleep-talk, Freudian slips, bedtime stories and skits that go bump in the night at Brighton’s Marlborough pub and theatre on July 5.

Spokeswoman Anna Hackney said: “Join five bright-eyed and bed-headed young comedians for an exhilarating sleepover (followed by mild nausea, physical slowness, and a creeping feeling of existential dread). ‘Pillow Talk’ is the insomniatic joy and absurd angst of the-evening-after-the-night-before.

“The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show is the biggest Footlights show of the year. Join the most renowned sketch troupe of them all as they embark on another exceptional world tour, performing to over twenty thousand people across two continents. Last year's tour travelled to London, Edinburgh, California, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, New York, Cambridge, and many more. Don’t miss your chance to see the latest on offer from the group that launched many of the greatest names in comedy, including Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Mel Giedroyc, John Cleese, Miriam Margolyes, Hugh Laurie, Mitchell and Webb, Richard Ayoade, Olivia Colman, John Oliver and Sue Perkins.

“Written and performed by Ashleigh Weir (Footlights President), James Coward (Footlights Spring Revue: Judi’s 40th), Megan Coslett, Christian Hines and Will Bicknell-Found (Footlights Presents: Pen Pals), these students represent some of the best up-and-coming comedians in the country, from a troupe who have produced many of the biggest names in British comedy. Pillow Talk is another creative collaboration by Daniel Emery and Molly Stacey, who have together directed a number of critically acclaimed shows, including The Footlights Pantomime 2017: The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Past credits include Salt Water (Underbelly), Laugh, Why Don’t You? (Just The Tonic), Four Go Off On One! (Gilded Balloon), The Man Presents: Women (Assembly) and SiX (Sweet Venues).”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/get-spooked-on-chichester-ghost-tour-1-8553637



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/michael-jayston-leads-poetry-night-for-festival-of-chichester-1-8553646



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/trio-nova-join-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8553625



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/hamlet-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8553621



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/this-is-elvis-show-marks-50th-anniversary-1-8553643



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/kosmos-ensemble-offer-uk-premiere-for-festival-of-chichester-1-8554327



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/resurrected-at-chichester-s-oxmarket-gallery-1-8553653



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/video-watch-me-and-my-girl-rehearsals-at-chichester-festival-theatre-1-8555100

