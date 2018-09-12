Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Simon Gledhill will be at the Worthing Wurlitzer in the latest concert from The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust. The concert is on Sunday, September 16 at 2.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, with tickets available on 01903 206206. Trust chairman Simon Field said: “Born in Yorkshire, Simon Gledhill is considered to be one of today’s foremost theatre organists. He is known for his highly-musical interpretations of popular and light music on the organ and is admired by his musician peers for his admirable technique, imaginative and beautiful interpretations. Simon began learning to play the piano accordion at age six and continued with that instrument for 11 years, winning several competitions along the way. When he was ten, his parents purchased a small electronic organ. After initially teaching himself to play it, he commenced formal studies and in 1982 he entered and won the Northern Young Theatre Organist of the Year competition. This led to broadcasts on the BBC Radio 2 The Organist Entertains programme.”

2 Music. Worthing’s Rowland Singers Choral Society is looking to recruit new members in September in all sections of the choir. Open rehearsals are September 19 and 26. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings, 7.30-9.45pm at Goring United Reformed Church , Barrington Road Worthing (opposite Worthing Leisure Centre). Email Helen on helen@rowlandsingers.co.uk for more information or to let them know you are coming. www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

3 Activities. Arundel Castle is set to kick off the back to school season on Sunday, September 16 with Norman Knights in the Keep, an exciting and educational experience for children and parents alike. Spokeswoman Flo Powell said: “Exhilarating and historically accurate combat demonstrations will recreate the 1139 siege of Arundel Castle. This military dilemma was an early skirmish in The Anarchy, a turbulent and bloody power struggle between competing claimants to the throne, Empress Matilda and King Stephen, the consequences of which reverberated throughout history.”

4 Music. Niteworks, hot property in the folk world, play Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, September 13. They released their second album Air Fàir an Là in August. Spokesman Bob Buchan said: “The album takes its name, which translates from Gaelic to ‘at dawn of day’, from the album’s lead single which features a song composed by Màiri nighean Alasdair Ruaidh, a poet that lived on the Isle of Skye during the 17th century. The band felt this title appropriately reflects the point where they are on their musical journey: the beginning of something new, different and unknown, with yet more potential to be seized and explored. Niteworks vision with Air Fàir an Là was to produce a record that blurs the lines between Scottish traditional music and contemporary electronica, by bringing together elements of Gaelic and Scottish folk song, traditional tunes and melodies, all melded together with cutting edge electronica. Having previously self-produced all their material, Niteworks have changed tack for this new album, and have called upon acclaimed techno producer Alex Menzies (Alex Smoke) to oversee the album’s production.”

5 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot (top circle) lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever...

6 Theatre. This autumn, Blackeyed Theatre bring to the stage a new adaptation of The Sign of Four, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes novel. Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, with music composed by Tristan Parkes, this spectacular world premiere embarks on a six-month UK tour this September, which plays at the Connaught Theatre from Thursday, September 20-Saturday, September 22. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office.

7 Talk. City Books presents Shirley Collins (right) at Shoreham’s Ropetackle, Tuesday, September 18, 7pm. Shirley Collins is a folk singer who has recorded more than 20 albums, and the author of America Over the Water (2004). She is the president of the English Folk Dance and Song Society in London.

8 Circus. Worthing Theatres welcomes the Spanish Compañía de Circo eia to the Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, September 13 with their award-winning new circus show in Tarsi. With an original soundtrack, and a strong, funny and uplifting story for all ages, inTarsi follows four male acrobats, as they explore themes of identity and isolation while glimpsing into the kaleidoscope of human relationships. inTarsi was awarded with the Special Prize of the Jury at the Zirkolika Awards of Catalonia 2016.

9 Music. The city’s Bernstein in Chichester centenary celebration continues with a production of Trouble in Tahiti, the only work for which Bernstein wrote both the music and libretto. It is being performed for one night only in the Assembly Room on Thursday, September 13 at 7.30pm by the Hastings-based Stage Left Project, with Sophie Goldrick (mezzo). Tickets are available from the Novium in Chichester.

10 Heritage. For the first time ever, England’s biggest festival of heritage and culture will take place for two weekends, with over a thousand events taking place in towns, villages and the countryside across the south-east for this year’s Heritage Open Days (September 6-9 and 13-16, www.heritageopendays.org.uk). New for 2018, Petworth House is uniting with Petworth Town to bring you some free guided walks.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/laura-launches-her-travel-book-this-weekend-1-8630570



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/george-harrison-tribute-at-blakefest-2018-1-8630552



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/brothers-reunited-at-selsey-folk-date-1-8630546



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-gets-its-own-theatre-trail-1-8630576



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/simon-gledhill-at-the-worthing-wurlitzer-1-8630579



https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/matthew-kelly-leads-alan-bennett-play-revival-in-brighton-1-8630563