REVIEW: The Wizard Of Oz, Stage Door Theatre Company at the Windmill, Littlehampton

The Stage Door shows are always impressive and this was proved once again by this production of The Wizard of Oz, which was a delight.

Acting and singing were of a very high standard. At the centre of the story is Dorothy, the farm girl from Kansas, played by Stephanie Jolly. Hardly ever off stage Stephanie showed a very good understanding of the role, with the audience on her side from the moment she appears. She was more than ably supported throughout the show by Dave Humphrey (Cowardly Lion), Ben Sunderland (Tinman) and David Knight (Scarecrow). All three were spot on in their characterisations – well done lads. Excellent vocals from David and Ben, and praise goes to Dave whose portrayal of the lion, without any showboating, won over the audience.

This very strong quartet of players were impressive throughout the show.

I felt that Rowena Halsey gave a brilliant performance as the Wicked Witch of the West. Word perfect with totally clear diction and ‘that voice’ we all quite rightly expect, Rowena was every inch the scary villain she needed to be. (I liked the nod to the Scottish Play!)

A strong group of principals were given excellent support by the rest of the cast.

A great deal of work has been invested in the children’s ensemble for this show. And it paid off this evening. Without exception, sharp, clear diction and singing, supported by very good dancing and movement did the youngsters involved huge credit.

The Wizard of Oz was performed against the backdrop of a suitably colourful and well designed set – and I liked very much the use of projection in the ‘twister’ interlude, and the filmed scene outside the Wicked Witch’s castle. Costumes were of a high standard. Sound (and especially sound balance) was just right and lighting was excellent. Michael Wooldridge and Chaz McLeod provided most proficient musical support.

Overall this show was a great triumph for directors Fiona Humphrey and Micki Darbyshire, and their team.

David Hampton