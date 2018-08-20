Record entries ahead for Arundel Festival dragon boat race

A record number of entries has been received for this year’s Arundel Festival Arundel Dragon Boat race on Saturday, August 25 in aid of Help for Heroes.

Organiser Andy Batty said: “The first race is scheduled for 12 noon with the final booked for 4pm. Teams will race towards the finish line at the bridge in Arundel.

“14 teams will take part including a crew from Help for Heroes and Purple Warriors, a new dragon boat club created especially for serving and retired members of HM forces who have some form of disability or impairment as a result of their service.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Help for Heroes and delighted by the level of interest this year.

“The Arundel Festival is a great family fun event. There is loads going on in town that weekend so we hope to see lots of friends and family coming along to support the race and enjoy the festival.”

