Poetry and crime fiction will converge in special night in Chichester

Lovers of poetry and crime fiction are invited to join London writer and editor Michael Bartholomew-Biggs at a special event at Chichester Library on Thursday, March 28, starting at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “Michael takes on the mantle of Hercule Poirot to investigate the chilling events around a poetry workshop retreat that ended in murder. Part Agatha Christie style tale and part poetry reading, this entertaining presentation is guaranteed to thrill.

“Poems in the Case is Michael’s latest book. He is a semi-retired mathematician but very active on the poetry scene, being editor of the on-line magazine London Grip and co-organiser of the Islington reading series Poetry in the Crypt.

“Michael has published five poetry chapbooks and four full collections, the most recent being The Man Who Wasn’t Ever Here - a speculative poetic biography of his Irish grandfather.

“The library evening also features live music from Zoe Barnett on classical guitar. In the open mic poetry section, local poets are welcome to share their latest poems on any subject and in any style. A huge variety is guaranteed.

“Audiences are promised a stimulating mix of words and music, with a complementary glass of wine in the interval. Readers and listeners equally welcome. The event is part of the South Downs Poetry Festival which promotes poetry at pop-up events over the year and across the region at venues from Winchester to Eastbourne.”

Tickets £7 (to include glass of wine) are available from Chichester Library. Chichester Library, Tower Street, PO19 1QJ 01243 777351. Part of The South Downs Poetry Festival (http://www.sdpf.org.uk)

