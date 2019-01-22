Plenty of fun for the kiddies in Shoreham Ropetackle's first-ever dedicated children’s programme

Shoreham’s Ropetackle is launching its first-ever dedicated children’s programme of theatre, films, puppet shows, magic and take-part dance events for children of all ages and abilities.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Things never stay still for long at Ropetackle, the innovative multi-arts venue in Shoreham. You’d think with the bumper run of a sold-out Robin Hood Panto (their most successful yet!) only just behind them, they’d be having a restful January, waiting patiently in the wings for people to bring themselves out of hibernation.

“But Ropetackle is not like other venues. There, the fun never stops. And the team responsible for providing the best-quality music and comedy events are delighted to launch their first-ever dedicated Children’s Programme of theatre, films, puppet shows, magic and take-part dance events for children of all ages and abilities this week.”

Trustee Anne Hodgson, a former deputy head, said: “Children learn and grow from watching or participating in live events that are entertaining and fun, and because we are already an established venue, we attract really good, professional shows.

“Ropetackle is small and friendly, so it’s not intimidating for little ones, and it has easy access for buggies, with parking close by. More families than ever before are coming to our events and we are continuing to work with schools, nurseries and family centres.”

Pick up the new brochure in the foyer or check out all upcoming shows online at: http://www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk/genre/family



February Highlights include:

The Big ENORMOUS Present from Pied Piper Theatre – Saturday, February 2, 11.30am and 2pm. A 50-minute play with original music and songs that explores the pressures of fitting in at school and looking at where we find happiness, through the friendships of Jack, Dot and Polly.

Tot Rockin’ Beats – Sunday, February 10th 2pm-5pm. A family-friendly afternoon party and marvellous mash-up of entertainment for all ages. DJs, soft-play area, lego, crafts, games and a licensed bar.

Jack and the Beanstalk from Lyngo Theatre – Friday, February 15, 11.30am and 2.30pm. Patrick Lynch from CBeebies stars in this classic tale of magic beans and giants.

The Amazing Bubble Man Saturday, February 23, 11.30am and 2pm. A stalwart of the Edinburgh Fringe, Louis Pearl combines comedy and artistry with audience participation to create spell-binding bubble tricks.

