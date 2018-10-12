Panto roles beckon for Worthing area youngsters!

Worthing area youngsters are counting the days till they step on stage for the town’s panto.

More than a hundred children and their parents formed an orderly and jovial queue outside the Assembly Hall for a chance to star in Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates record-breaking Christmas production Aladdin The Pantomime.

Amanda O’ Reilly, head of culture for Adur & Worthing Council, said: “With local children starring as key characters in previous productions such as The Lost Boys in Peter Pan, and the Seven Dwarfs in Snow White, this year eight places were up for grabs to star as the Junior Police Force in Aladdin, as well as sixteen spaces for the dancers for boys and girls ages 9-12.

“Once everyone had warmed up in the venue, the producers from Paul Holman Associates were given the task of whittling down the best of the bunch through a series of activities looking at acting skills, as well as choreographed routines for the dancers.

“The successful children will be starring alongside Lee Latchford-Evans from pop super group STEPS, family favourite TV presenter Rebecca Keatley from CBeebies, as well as the Genie of the Lamp, which will be played as a twelve foot puppet voiced by the legendary actor Brian Blessed.”

Amanda added: “It was fantastic to see so many wonderfully-talented local children turn up to our busy day of auditioning.

“The opportunity is always extremely popular in Worthing, and we were amazed to see a fantastic range of talent from everyone who joined us.

“In the end we had to pick the best of the bunch on the day, but we’d like to say a huge well done to everyone involved. Now we can’t wait to get started and we look forward to seeing our future stars of the stage join us for the magical story of Aladdin at the Pavilion Theatre this Christmas.

“Patrons interested in meeting the all-star cast can book a ticket for any evening performance during Golden Week from December 1-7, where everyone who attends gets a free programme, and at least two main cast members will be in the Pavilion Café Bar after the show for photo and signature opportunities.”

Aladdin The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday, November 30 to Tuesday, January 1. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or on 01903 206206.

