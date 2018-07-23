Noel James headlines Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Tilgate on Friday, August 3 for their monthly show.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “The club has been going from strength to strength lately and last month saw our first sell-out at this venue. Afterwards we talked about why we had done so well. We agreed the two main reasons were the consistent high quality of our line-ups along with the introduction of our Summer Saver Offer where advanced tickets for that show and the next couple of months are for the bargain price of just £5.

“I have been a comedian myself for over 20 years. I am also a devoted Crawley Town fan. The football club was asking a few months back if any of the fans had any ideas about how to get more people into the ground on match days. I am proud to say that Comedy Beats have agreed with Crawley Town that anyone who presents a used ticket from this show, to their box office, can buy a ticket to watch them play Stevenage at home on August 11. This means for a combined price of just £15 you could see a fantastic comedy line-up and then the next weekend Harry Kewell's new look Crawley Town team.

“As always we have got a fantastic line-up of four of the very best comedians from the UK circuit. This month's headliner is the brilliant Noel James. I have been gigging with him since I started and have always really enjoyed his work.

“His career has blossomed recently with his performances in this year's Britain's Got Talent. Viewers will probably remember him as the Welsh comedian who progressed to the semi-finals. It will be his first outing for Comedy Beats and I am over the moon that I have finally got him down to do one of our shows.

“The opening act is the lovable Marlon Davis. He has been performing stand up since 2005 and he has since then been tour support for Michael McIntyre, Kevin Bridges and Alan Carr. His TV break came a few months ago when he was one of the comedians on The Live at the Apollo Christmas Special. Like Noel this will be Marlon's first show for us. He is essentially a youthful, energetic and highly-charming story teller. He is definitely a rising star of the comedy scene and an act not to be missed.

“The middle spot will be performed by Australian comedian Trevor Crook. He was one of the first acts I saw when I started out doing stand-up myself. He began his career at The Sydney Comedy Store in 1991 and has been a permanent fixture on the UK comedy scene for the best part of three decades. He has been described in the past as deadpan almost to the point of comatose. With his laid-back delivery the gags come thick and fast and within the comedy community he is widely regarded as a comedians' comedian.

“The compere for this show will be the prolific John Ryan. He hosted the first show for us at this venue back in March 2017, since then the people who run The Grasshopper have been asking me to get him back telling me that he is their favourite of all the MC's we have had there.

“He is one of my favourites too; he is undoubtedly one of the best comperes on the circuit but these days tends to be a closing act in his own right. To have managed to get him to come down to host this show for us is another coup for Comedy Beats.

“It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate on Friday, August 3. Tickets are priced at £5 in advance or £10 on the door subject to availability and can be purchased either direct from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com.”

