Theatre & Comedy

Miss Saigon - a true musical epic

Expect musical theatre on the most epic scale as Miss Saigon rolls into Southampton (until March 17).

Theatre and Comedy
Alula Cyr - Mark Dawson Photography

Creating female-centric circus

The world’s first all-female Cyr wheel trio Alula Cyr bring their mix of acrobatics, dance and song to The Old Market, Brighton on March 4 with their debut production, Hyena.

Music
Olivia

Classic Coward comedy in Worthing

Olivia Beardsley and Helen Keeley as Sibyl Chase and Amanda Prynne are joined by two new cast members this year as London Classic Theatre continues its tour of Noël Coward’s comedy masterpiece, Private Lives.

Theatre and Comedy
Story Factory fun

Creative fun for youngsters

Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is expanding to Arundel. Story Factory founders Katy Lassetter and Vicky Edwards have confirmed that a Story Factory workshop will take place in Arundel on Sunday, March 4 as well as the regular Easter workshop in Chichester.

Whats on
Peter Snow and Ann MacMillan

Extraordinary stories of war explored in Worthing

Husband and wife historians Peter Snow and Ann MacMillan unearth undiscovered War Stories at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Friday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

Theatre and Comedy
Tom as Jonathan

Meet Tom's frustrated news reporter

Tom Walker is out on the road with his satirical creation, frustrated news reporter Jonathan Pie whose videos have been seen around the world (Saturday, March 3, Brighton Dome).
Theatre and Comedy
Lucy

The hills are alive with the sound of... Lucy!

As Lucy O’Byrne says, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime role – and she is relishing every second.

Music
Daliso

Building on Britain's Got Talent success

Comedian Daliso Chaponda is embarking on What The African Said, his debut solo tour, with dates including Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, March 1.

Theatre and Comedy
Angela

Comedian reflects on the "Peter Pan" generation

Stand-up comedian Angela Barnes’ latest show comes from turning 40 a couple of years ago.

Theatre and Comedy
Andrew Maxwell

First anniversary marked at comedy venue

Comedy Beats celebrates its first year of comedy at The Grasshopper in Crawley on March 2.

Theatre and Comedy
Nunsense

Fundraising production for Bognor's Regis Centre

University of Chichester students have set themselves an ambitious target – to raise £24,000 for their home theatre, the Regis Centre in Bognor Regis

Music
Director Michael Burnie

The nudity is all part of the show...

Anniversaries coincide as Brighton Theatre Group marks its 50th birthday with a production of the musical Hair which also first saw the light of day in 1968.

Theatre and Comedy
Helen

Coward classic in Worthing

As Helen Keeley says, playing Noël Coward’s comedy Private Lives isn’t about imagining yourself back in the 1920s or 1930s.

Theatre and Comedy
Natasha Murray

Worthing to stage “the greatest book show in the south”

Author Natasha Murray is promising Worthing “the greatest book show in the south”. The UK Southern Book Show will be in town on March 4.

Theatre and Comedy
Caroline Quentin

VIDEO: Here is what you can watch at Chichester Festival Theatre this summer

Caroline Quentin in Me And My Girl, Penelope Keith in The Chalk Garden, Gary Wilmot in Flowers For Mrs Harris and Rufus Hound in Present Laughter, are several of the highlights in the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season.

Theatre and Comedy
Penelope Keith

REVEALED: Household names lined up for summer season at Chichester Festival Theatre

RUFUS Hound in Present Laughter, Penelope Keith in The Chalk Garden, Caroline Quentin in Me And My Girl and Gary Wilmot in Flowers For Mrs Harris will be among the highlights in the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season announced today.

Theatre and Comedy
The Winslow Boy

Review: The Winslow Boy by Terence Rattigan - Chichester Festival Theatre

There is nothing more certain to prick a tear from a Chichester audience than a fight for justice.

Theatre and Comedy
Review: The Little Matchgirl and other Happier Tales - Minerva Theatre, Chichester

Review: The Little Matchgirl and other Happier Tales - Minerva Theatre, Chichester

As the show ends, Ole Shuteye invites the audience to leave a contribution for local homeless charity Stonepillow.

Theatre and Comedy
Ken, Mitch and Sheila Jenkins

Mitch's fond tribute to his dad

Mitch Jenkins, founder and artistic director of Worthing-based Sussex Youth Theatre, will be looking for passion and raw talent as he launches a new arts award to commemorate his late father.

Theatre and Comedy
Load more