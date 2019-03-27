Littlehampton teenagers thrilled to have support from Hamilton cast and Heathers star as they perform on West End stage

Littlehampton teenagers put on a magical performance in the West End and were thrilled to have support from the cast of Hamilton and a visit from one of the stars of Heathers the Musical.

The cast of 13 the musical from Star Ignited Performance Academy was thrilled to receive a ‘good luck’ video from the cast of Hamilton, currently performing at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.

The cast of 13 the musical from Star Ignited Performance Academy on stage at The Other Palace Theatre

Read more: Littlehampton’s Star Ignited Performance Academy invited to perform in London’s West End

Read more: Young performers from Star Ignited Performance Academy go out and about fundraising for their West End performance

There was more excitement when Carrie Hope Fletcher, star of West End show Heathers the Musical, took a seat in the audience.

Maria Prior, who co-ordinated a fundraising campaign to pay for the experience, said: “Our London performance was magical, our cast who really upped their performance, delivered a fantastic show and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Carrie Hope Fletcher, star of West End show Heathers the Musical, was in the audience

“Carrie Hope Fletcher delighted the cast by paying them an after-show visit and the cast got a good luck Twitter video from the cast of Hamilton.

“Our young stars were then given the star treatment by travelling back to Star Ignited Studio in Littlehampton by limousine.

“We would also like to thank everyone who donated and advertised with us. This was an incredible journey for our local young people and one they will never forget.”

The academy received many congratulations after the performance at The Other Palace Theatre last Wednesday.

The young stars travelled back to Star Ignited Studio in Littlehampton by limousine

Review

Proud grandparent Graham Tyler sent his review to the Littlehampton Gazette, saying Star Ignited is ‘a huge community asset for our young people’.

“Half past midnight and the Littlehampton early morning is filled with the engine sound of a stretched limousine containing 13 young stars straight from the performance of their young lives on the London stage and what a show it was they played to a packed theatre at The Other Palace.

“The show was 13 the musical, a show that these young people from Star Ignited Performance Academy have been working on for some time and didn’t it show.

“The performance from everyone was slick and polished. There were no stars in this performance, just a team of actors, all giving their all to make this a really entertaining evening for the audience, and wow did they achieve that from start to finish. This was worthy of a label of a professional production.

“These young people are a credit to Littlehampton and it was fantastic to see the mayor of the town in the audience along with a few famous faces. If you are lucky enough to be able to secure a ticket, the final performance of this musical is at The Windmill, Littlehampton, on Saturday, March 30.

“I for one am really looking forward to the next production that Stephanie Moorey and her team give us. The arts are thriving in our area and SIPA are a huge part of it. Well done everyone.”