Drama looks at PTSD on Chichester stage

Give Me Your Love brings the subject of PTSD to the Showroom at the University of Chichester on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm (Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane; tickets 01243 816000).

Spokesman Rob Young said: “Give Me Your Love is a short and funny play about a man who cannot cope. He’s too scared to leave the room or go to Tesco so he hides inside a cardboard box and fires out one-liners, like bullets. Even if you do go to see this play and you should, he still won’t come out.

“Why? Because Zach has PTSD. It’s a fragile condition, so the company have worked with veterans in the UK, US and Australia, as well as leading academics, to make this show authentic. As soldiers often process their trauma through wit, our show reflects that. It is ‘seriously funny’.

“The play investigates the real-life research project of giving veterans Ecstasy to liberate their healing. It makes for thrilling drama with a palpable sense of tension. It is such a visceral experience that audience members have been known to snort with laughter in order to break it. The show is a wonderful way to find out about this fascinating condition in a safe and warm environment. It is what theatre is for.

“The TV series Bodyguard brilliantly showed that PTSD is a fine subject for drama. That’s what we do, on a stage.

“Ridiculusmus are a world-class, multi award-winning company, who have been touring the globe for quarter of a century. The play has received many glowing reviews in the broadsheets. A stunning show, a glorious hour and very close to your home.”

