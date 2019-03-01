Do you want to be Worthing's Rising Star?

Worthing’s Sussex Youth Theatre are counting the numbers as applications come in for their 2019 Rising Star Award.

Founder and artistic director Mitch Jenkins created the performing arts award to benefit any child (aged six-18) who wants to learn the core skills of performing arts.

“My father sadly passed away in 2017 and alongside my mum was my biggest support, both mentally and financially, whilst I trained at drama school and throughout my early career. I created this award to honour not just my amazing parents, but to all devoted parents and carers out there who work hard and make sacrifices to support their loved one’s dreams.

“This award will give them a whole year’s tuition at Sussex Youth Theatre, including workshops, masterclasses, membership of our TV, theatre and film agency, a guaranteed place on the prestigious LAMDA exam course, vocal group tuition and tailored advice from professionals in the business.”

Joint artistic director Laura Davies, who has been with SYT since the beginning seven years ago, said: “This is open to everyone aged six-18. We are looking firstly for passion. We can teach you the rest! So, whether you have little experience or are a seasoned performer, we want to see you! Both mine and Mitch’s performing careers started in youth theatre, and this gave us the best start for sure so we can’t wait to see who else is going to audition for it! If you are aged six to eighteen, apply today!”

Winner of the 2018 Rising Star Award was ten-year-old Worthing boy Joel Hogg: “I have learned a lot of new skills already. I feel a little bit like a celebrity winning such an awesome award!”

Auditions will take place on March 30 in Worthing. Applications need to be made online. Entries close March 1. Apply at www.sussexyouththeatre.co.uk/Star.

