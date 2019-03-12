David Baddiel’s bestselling book AniMalcolm heads to Worthing Theatres

The award-winning Story Pocket Theatre brings David Baddiel’s bestselling book AniMalcolm to life on stage in a brand-new musical comedy at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Spokeswoman Alison Beattie said: “AniMalcolm combines outstanding physical performances with great music, puppetry and a gloriously-funny script to create one of the biggest family theatre events of the year. “David Baddiel’s bestseller has won rave reviews and massive sales, delighting young readers as they follow Malcolm’s weird and wonderful journey of discovery about life as an animal. “Malcolm doesn’t really like animals, which is a problem as his family are crazy about them. The house is full of pets but what Malcolm really wants is a new laptop for his birthday. Instead he gets a pet chinchilla and a ticket for the annual three-day school trip to a farm… full of animals. “During the most bizarre weekend adventure, Malcolm learns at close hand what it’s like to be an animal and starts to appreciate just how amazing animals really are. He also learns that sometimes the hardest thing to become is yourself. But will he end up the same as before?” AniMalcolm is adapted by Adam Fletcher-Forde with music by David Perkins and is co-directed by Julia Black and Adam Fletcher-Forde. Designer Jackie Trousdale has worked on some of the biggest family shows in the UK including Birmingham Stage Company’s stage shows of David Walliams’s Gangtsa Granny and Awful Auntie as well as the Horrible Histories shows. Story Pocket Theatre was formed in 2013 and had instant success. The company won the Prima-ry Times Children’s Choice Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 with Arabian Nights (adapted by Fletcher-Forde and Perkins) and the coveted ThreeWeek Editors’ Choice Award at Edinburgh in 2015. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

