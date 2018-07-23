Comedy Beats back at Ifield Cricket Club

Comedy Beats are back at Ifield Cricket Club on July 28 for another night of great comedy featuring “four of the very best stand-up comedians from the UK circuit”.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “It was always our intention to provide the people of Crawley and the surrounding areas with the highest-quality comedy shows possible. The company is three years old next month and it really does feel like we have started to create the buzz that we hoped to when we began. Our last three shows have all been sell outs and I now feel we are beginning to earn the reputation we deserve.

“The headline act for this one is the legendary Bob Mills. Given that this show is at a sports club and Bob is on Talk Sport Radio five mornings a week it seemed like a perfect fit. He began doing stand-up in the mid 1980s and is widely regarded as one of the best stand-ups around both by his peers and audiences alike. Some readers may remember him from his hit TV show In Bed With Me Dinner others will as the host of ITV's hit daytime game show Win Lose Or Draw. I am really excited that we have managed to get Bob for this show. It is always a joy to watch him perform.

“The opening act is the equally talented Rudi Lickwood. Since we set up the company he has done more shows for us than any other comedian. I love having him on the bill. At most clubs he plays he normally closes the show but with Comedy Beats we try whenever possible to get him to go on first. The reasoning behind this is very simple. We know he will set the bar really high. The audience will go in to the first interval with a real buzz, knowing it's going to be a great night. I have been working with him for over 20 years and I have honestly never seen him have a bad show.

“The middle act is the fantastic Julian Deane. This will be his first show for Comedy Beats. I am always trying to bring in more and more really talented comedians. Since we started the company I have booked over a hundred of the very best stand up's on the circuit. Julian is certainly in this group. He has a brilliant comic mind.

“The compere for the night is the Comedy Beats favourite Dan Evans. He is a great gag-writer but also excellent at interacting with the audience. One of the things I love about his work is his sense of silliness. I know he is the perfect MC for this line-up.

“It all takes place at Ifield Cricket Club on Saturday, July 28. Doors open at 7.30pm, and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are available priced £20 directly from the venue or online by visiting http://www.comedybeats.com.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-regnum-trio-in-concert-in-chichester-1-8574349



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/bernstein-hussey-friendship-celebrated-in-chichester-cathedral-1-8575539



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/positive-response-to-gaza-artist-s-work-on-show-in-chichester-1-8575533



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/jazz-night-for-the-petworth-festival-1-8574345



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/celebrations-for-the-arts-society-chichester-1-8574335



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/musical-celebration-of-breastfeeding-1-8574365



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/annual-show-from-arun-art-society-1-8574328