Comedian Milton Jones coming to Worthing this month

Milton Jones – star of Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One) and Live at the Palladium (ITV) – has announced an extension to his existing UK tour, with an additional 48 dates added to cater to phenomenal demand.

The tour began in Richmond last September and will now take in 109 dates in total, with his latest show coming to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday February 17.

Milton Jones is Out There is a manifesto of nonsense and the perfect antidote to the world’s troubles.

If this master of the one-liner was running for Prime Minister, would the world be a worse place? The answer is a unanimous yes, but don’t let that put you off.

Milton will be holding up the mirror of truth to society, and he can see right through it, which probably means it’s just a window.

This is family-friendly, finely-crafted comedy at its best from one of the legends of the UK comedy scene.

Milton Jones says: “I’m not stupid. This tour extension proves that I know Britain, and that its true king will continue to meet his subjects in cognito. Which I think is near Leicester.”

Milton is one of the UK’s best-loved and biggest-selling stand-ups, with his last two tours each seeing him perform to more than 100,000 people.

He made his comedy debut in 1996, scooping the prestigious Perrier Best Newcomer Award, and he has since become a mainstay of the UK comedy scene.

He is a regular face on TV such as Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, Live at the Palladium and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and he is also set to record a twelfth radio series for Radio 4.

Tickets for Milton Jones are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.