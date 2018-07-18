Comedian Mark Jones joins Worthing panto

Worthing Theatres have announced that comedian Mark Jones will play the role of Wishee Washee in this year’s family-favourite pantomime Aladdin at the Pavilion Theatre.

Mark has been performing, writing, directing and producing theatre and entertainment for over 20 years after first performing stand-up whilst at university for “something to do”.

His performing career has taken him all over the world, appearing alongside performers including Julian Clary, Shane Richie, Nigel Havers and David Essex in hit shows including Boogie Nights, the Musical. 2017 saw him starring as Smee in Peter Pan, the Pantomime, on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Mark has also toured extensively with some of UK’s most-loved children’s TV characters as the presenter of both The Sooty Show and Rainbow Live! and has written for the EntertainmentOne characters Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly. Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I am delighted to have secured Mark Jones to play Wishee Washee this year. Worthing panto has a wonderful reputation for its comedy stars and is in safe hands with Mark who is sure to have the audiences in stitches!”

Mark joins the presenter of CBeebies Rebecca Keatley as Princess Jasmine, as well as award-winning comedian Vikki Stone who will play the evil Abanazar. Aladdin runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday, November 30 to Tuesday, January 1. Tickets on www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

