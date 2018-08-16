Chichester’s independent writers join the Arundel Festival

Chichester’s independent writers group Chindi Authors will score a summer hat-trick at the Arundel Festival.

Member Carol Thomas said: “Chindi Authors, the group known for celebrating and helping independent authors, have had a successful run of events this summer as they have taken part in the Chichester and Littlehampton festivals with a variety of events to inspire readers and writers. To round off their hat-trick, they are delighted to have been invited back to the Arundel Festival for the third year running where they will once again raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Having raised almost £500 for the charity last year, they have high hopes for this year when they will once again have a temporary stall outside the Cancer Research shop, in Arundel High Street, for the duration of the festival which runs from August 18-27.”

Carol, a regular volunteer at the shop and whose latest romantic comedy, The Purrfect Pet Sitter, is set locally, added, “We were overwhelmed by the support we received last year and delighted with the amount raised.

“We hope people will come along, meet our authors and buy our books once again, as every book sold helps raise funds for the charity.”

Sue Clark, manager of the shop, added: “I am pleased to have the Chindi Authors back with us for the Arundel Festival. The authors give their time, manning the stall outside the shop, no matter what the weather, and donate profits from their books to the charity. It’s a great opportunity to meet and support our talented local authors while raising money for Cancer Research UK.”

http://chindi-authors.co.uk.

