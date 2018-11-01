Award-winning traveller Simon Reeve and tales of "bulletproof underwear" in Worthing!

Simon Reeve, the award-winning traveller and adventurer with a passion for history, current affairs, conservation and the environment, will visit Worthing on his first-ever theatre tour on Saturday, November 3.

Spokeswoman Debbie Bennett said: “With 45 dates planned around the UK, An Audience With Simon Reeve will see the internationally-acclaimed broadcaster and New York Times best-selling author share compelling behind-the-scenes anecdotes and tales from more than 15 years of his travel to the most remote and extreme corners of the planet.

“From dodging rockets on frontlines, being hounded by the KGB, tracking lions, wearing bulletproof underwear in the most dangerous city in the world, to encountering some of the world’s most extraordinary characters, Simon Reeve’s travel adventures have been brilliantly documented in a series of fascinating BBC programmes which have been sold to more than 60 countries. Simon’s TV series have included Russia, Caribbean, Sacred Rivers, Indian Ocean, Tropic of Cancer and most recently Burma.

“In addition to offering a fascinating and educational insight into the world at large, An Audience With Simon Reeve will also provide a shocking, inspirational and hilarious look at the world and the life of the man who left school at 17 with no real qualifications and yet has become one of the most respected travellers on the planet. The show will also give audiences the chance to interact with Simon during a Q&A session.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-exhibition-will-showcase-your-own-photographs-of-the-chichester-district-1-8686125



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/lucy-o-byrne-will-be-brighton-s-evita-1-8685064



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/bognor-s-bros-offer-little-shop-of-horrors-1-8685070



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/arundel-players-celebrate-the-genius-of-the-late-neil-simon-1-8686075



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/rosamunde-trio-offer-celebrity-concert-in-bognor-regis-1-8685732



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/old-fashioned-pleasures-in-revival-of-classic-whodunnit-on-portsmouth-stage-1-8686366



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/dance-superstars-flawless-intend-to-be-flawless-in-worthing-1-8685452