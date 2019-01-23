American Idiot hits Southampton's Mayflower on tenth-anniversary tour

The special 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot comes to Mayflower Theatre from January 22-26.

American Idiot is the ground breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award-winning band Green Day. Leading the cast is: Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor

finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

The cast is completed by: Glenn Adamson (Theo); Laura Marie Benson (Lesley); Jennifer Caldwell (Swing); Joshua Dowen (Tunny); Raquel Jones (Extraordinary Girl); Daniel Law (Swing); Rory Maguire (Gerard); Shekinah McFarlane (Alysha); Siobhan O’Driscoll (Heather); Samuel Pope (Will); Alexandra Robinson (Libby); and Christian Tyler-Wood (Declan).

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show, which premiered in December 2009 at Berkeley Rep Theatre, features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer.

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school

children have mobilised to form an impressive campaign for gun law reform.

The musical’s hit songs include “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “21 Guns,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “Holiday” and the blockbuster title track “American Idiot” from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album. Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release “21st Century Breakdown,” and an unreleased love song, “When It’s Time.”

American Idiot The Musical is directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, with musical supervision by Richard Morris, design by Sara Perks, sound by Chris Whybrow and lighting by Tim Deiling. The production is produced by Selladoor Worldwide and presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Tickets for American Idiot (9) via Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at mayflower.org.uk. Ovation Restaurant bookings:

02380 711833

African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!