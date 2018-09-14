All That Malarkey back in Chichester!

Chichester’s Amy Fuller is looking forward to bringing classical cabaret ensemble All That Malarkey back to West Sussex once again, with their show Glitterball.

They will be performing at Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre on Friday, September 28 at 7.30pm (tickets alexandratheatre.co.uk), when they will be welcoming the Art of Dance & Fitness adult choir in a guest slot.

“We were so flattered and thrilled to be invited to sing at the opening ceremony of the Festival of Chichester. As a Chichester girl born and bred, it is always a real privilege to perform on home turf,” said Amy, who as well as being a soprano and founding member of All That Malarkey is a local singing teacher.

“I teach pupils of all ages ranging from five to 65, not that 65 is the cut-off for finding your voice, of course. It just happens to be the age of my most mature pupil!

“I first discovered that I could sing when my primary school teacher Nicky Morris, who is still inspiring children to make music at Parklands Community Primary School, cast me in the role of Oliver! I just remember nerves kicking in, but the buzz of something lighting up inside me. That feeling still hits me every time I perform.”

Going on to attend Bishop Luffa School and then The Royal Welsh College of Music, it was while she was at college that she met up with composer and pianist David George Harrington. Sharing a passion for making opera fun, they began messing around with standards and pop songs.

“We did a few college gigs and people loved it! That mix of classically-trained voices belting out everything from Gershwin to Gloria Gaynor seemed to make people laugh and it was infectious.”

Since then the group has gone from strength to strength, wowing audiences all over the UK and winning rave reviews.

“Our latest show, Glitterball, is a celebration of LGBTQ artists and icons over the last 100 years. Featuring operatic re-imaginings of everything from Tchaikovsky to Noel Coward, Queen, George Michael, Lady Gaga, The Village People and Elton John. As it is the summer of Mamma Mia we obviously had to include a bit of ABBA!

“We were over the moon to receive five-star reviews in London and are so pleased to be bringing the show to the Alexandra Theatre, which has the nicest, kindest and most helpful team on the planet. It is a wonderful venue and we are so looking forward to reuniting with the choir from ADF, who are wonderful.”

All That Malarkey’s Christmas show is also an annual fixture locally, and (as well as venues in Cardiff, Birmingham and London) this year they will be back at St John’s Chapel with another seasonal serenade.

“I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to sing close to home now and again. Audiences in Observer territory are simply the best in the country!”

