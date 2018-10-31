10 things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Theatre. It’s now in its 40th year, and the audiences are loving it just as much as ever. Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is delighted to step into the shoes of Juan Perón opposite Lucy O’Byrne as Eva as Evita takes to the road once again. Brighton Theatre Royal, October 30-November 3.

2 Music. The Arun Young Musician Festival takes place on the afternoon and evening of Friday, November 2 at the Littlehampton Baptist Church for the vocal and choral classes. The instrumental classes will be all day Saturday and Sunday November 3 and 4 at Georgian Gardens School, Rustington. Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “The Gala Finals will take place at The Littlehampton Academy in the afternoon of Sunday November 18 at which valuable prizes and trophies will be presented to the winners and the Arun Young Musician of the Year will be crowned.”

3 Music. Gems from traditional music archives will be featured in a lunchtime concert by multi-instrumental trio The Rude Mechanicals. Part of the Adur Arts Live autumn festival, the concert is at St Mary’s Church, Shoreham, at 12 noon on Saturday, November 3. Using a wide range of instruments, Barry Ruffell, Ray Chandler and Mick Parker will play special arrangements of traditional tunes from the British Isles, Europe and elsewhere. Ray said: “The diverse programme includes bouncy English polkas and hornpipes, toe-tapping Irish slides, Scottish strathspeys, Swedish traditional tunes, gliding waltzes and even a touch of music-hall. The instrumental armoury will include a Swedish nyckelharpa, English concertina, fiddle, guitar, banjo, flute, whistle, piano and piano accordion.” Entrance is £3. www.rudemex.co.uk

4 Music. Lancing-based choir, The Boundstone Chorus will be giving their audience a night at the opera for their next concert. The Chorus, under the direction of Aedan Kerney, will perform well-known choruses from operas including Verdi’s Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (Nabucco), Bizet’s March of the Toreadors (Carmen) and Wagner’s Bridal Chorus (Lohengrin). The concert takes place on Saturday, November 3 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing. Aedan, musical director said: “Whether you’re a seasoned opera buff, enjoy fantastic live music, or have always wondered what opera is all about, this concert is for you. Come along and immerse yourself in some of the best music ever written. Joining the Chorus for their concert will be mezzo-soprano Sidonie Winter who has appeared as a soloist for the Royal Opera and Opera North and has performed at major venues throughout the UK including the South Bank, Royal Albert Hall and St John’s Smith Square.” Tickets priced £10 (centre) and £6 (sides) with under-16s £3 are available by emailing theboundstonechorus@gmail.com or telephoning 01903 762793.

5 Talk. Simon Reeve, the award-winning traveller and adventurer with a passion for history, current affairs, conservation and the environment, will visit Worthing on his first-ever theatre tour on Saturday, November 3. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

6 Music. YES keyboardist Rick Wakeman is promising a night of beautiful piano arrangements at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, November 1. The UK tour will feature classic tracks given Rick’s unique piano treatment plus songs from his new album Piano Odyssey. worthingtheatres.co.uk

7 Music. Gypsy folk rock trailblazers The Eskies are returning to England this autumn for an 11-date tour taking in Sticky Mike’s in Brighton on November 6. Spokesman James Wallace said: “With two critically and publicly-acclaimed albums now under their belts, the Dublin outfit deal in music that meanders from sea-soaked waltz to Italian tarantella, from brassy funeral march-esque lament to Klezmer knees-up.”

8 Theatre. Inspired by the rise and fall of Emsworth’s oyster industry, Poisoned Beds written by Lucy Flannery and Greg Mosse begins a mini-tour this week including the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Wednesday, November 7. The story behind the demise of the Emsworth oyster industry, and the people whose lives were so drastically affected, remains shrouded in confusion. The play aims to shed some light on the famous food poisoning of the Dean of Winchester.

9 Music. The Dave Chamberlain Quartet play Steyning Jazz Club this month. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “This Friday, November 2 sees the thrilling return to Steyning Jazz Club of the highly-acclaimed and in-demand guitarist Dave Chamberlain, who has played with John Dankworth, Buddy Greco, Mark Murphy, The BBC Concert Orchestra, The Hallé Orchestra, The Ronnie Scotts All Stars, and The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, to name but a few. Dave returns together with the critically-acclaimed pianist Leon Greening, with his fluently-assured, hard-swinging style, epitomising the best on the contemporary UK Jazz scene, and is a musician who unquestionably gives his all. Completing the line-up is Callum Gourlay, double bass player with the Kit Downes Trio and The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, 8pm. 01273 430211.

10 Music. West Sussex Music and the secondary schools of Worthing join forces for Worthing Sings Live 2018 at Worthing Assembly Hall on November 7. Spokeswoman Beth Moore said it promises to be a fabulous evening of song, featuring a massed choir, individual school performances, plus a student band from Northbrook Metropolitan College. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office on www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

