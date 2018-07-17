10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss

1 Jousting. Tickets to Arundel Castle’s tenth annual International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition, the world’s longest jousting tournament of its kind, are now available for purchase. From July 24-29, the Castle grounds in West Sussex will transform with a tented medieval encampment for an action-packed living history spectacular, with professional jousters representing England, Germany, Norway and Poland. Spokeswoman Carissa Christy said: “The highlight of Arundel Castle’s open season, the event promises nothing less than a true clash of the titans with plenty of fierce rivalries along the way. The honourable knights also camp on site throughout the duration of the tournament for a truly immersive medieval experience, exchanging tales from the tilt-rail each evening.”

2 Music. Four music ensembles combine to create a Summer Saturday Siesta at St Paul’s café on Saturday in Worthing, in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP). Spokesman Richard Amey said: “Romantic, chilled pop and soul from La Luna starts at 11.30am. The cappuchino smoothness of Chalumeaux Too’s clarinet quartet follows at 12.30pm. Then begins a fiesta of fun multi-instrumental folk from The Rude Mechanicals at 1.30. And into the afternoon, the cooling jazz of Liaison Trio from 2.45. This will be the popular Rude Mechanicals’ first appearance in Worthing for nearly 18 months. Founder member with Ray Chandler more than 20 years ago, Barry Ruffell borrowed the name Shakespeare bestowed upon Bottom’s comical travelling actors in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Ruffell liked its self-effacing description of a bunch of well-meaning amateurs whose endeavours reach a little further than their experience and skill.Chalumeaux Too’s light classical, jazz and blues comes from clarinettists Carol Oates, Karen Simporis, Virginia Harvey and, on the bass clarinet, Val Elliott. Liaison Trio are a long-standing Worthing jazz trio with pianist Lyndsey Lee, John Bedford on double-bass and their French drummer and percussionist Olivier Canteloube.” Olivier is a former member of the WCHP-supporting rock and pop band Outcry, who last played in 2013 and from which came La Luna, in singer Ges Gibbens and guitarist-keyboardist Richard Amey.

3 Walk. The Steyning Scandal Walk, Secrets of a Sussex Market Town, 1547-1947. Sunday, July 22, 10am-12.30pm with Janet Pennington. Meet at the Steyning Centre car park, opposite the church of St Andrew & St Cuthman, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3XZ. Janet said: “Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning’s attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past. Come and discover some of them if you dare. We will be exploring the streets and twittens of Steyning with many scandalous stories, all researched through local documentary sources.” Fee payable on the day £5. Not suitable for children. Mobile: 07703 133952.

4 Theatre. Southwick Players Youth are staging Fantastic Mister Fox from July 18-21, with Nettie Sheridan directing. Roald Dahl’s book comes in an adaptation by David Wood. Performances are at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on July 21. Tickets priced at £12 are available now from the box office on 01273 597094 or online at www.southwickplayers.org.uk. Performances are at the Barn Theatre, Southwick.

5 Fair. Binsted’s 31st annual strawberry fair, Sunday, July 22, 2pm-4.30pm, the Flint Barn on Binsted Lane, Binsted near Arundel, BN18 0LL. The friends and neighbours of Binsted are gathering once again to offer a large variety of garden plants; homemade cakes, jams and produce; ice cream; Pimm’s tent; music; raffle; tombola; books; wildlife, nature and countryside displays; crafts and demonstrations; toys; face painting; petting animals; owls display; children’s games and activities and strawberry tea.

6 Theatre. Marina Evans-Tinkler’s debut stage play is inspired by the perennial problem for amateur theatre companies. Co-directed by Marina and by Emma Millard, Not Enough Men will be performed by Stage-Door Theatre Company from Wednesday to Saturday, July 18-21 at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton. Performances are at 7.30pm. Tickets are on 01903 856801.

7 Theatre. Oxford-based Human Story Theatre’s tour of Connie’s Colander ends on a high at Worthing and Chichester libraries this July. Join them for a stripped back, no-frills approach to theatre intertwining a mother and daughter’s journey with dementia. Performances are on Monday, July 23 at 6pm at Worthing Library and Tuesday, July 24 at 7pm at Chichester Library Free tickets are available from Eventbrite..

8 Theatre. Years of friendship are the skeleton of the show, says Naomi Silman. The meat on the skeleton is the fact that the two women are also foreigners. The result is Pupik, a multi-layered, visual and physical two-woman dance show which comes to the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on July 24-25.

9 Art. Brighton-based gallery 35 North Contemporary Fine Art offer Deanland, a new exhibition of original work by painter Alexander Johnson and photographer John Brockliss (until July 21).

10 Art. Skyway Gallery’s current exhibition, T is for Transport, promises a treat for anyone interested in creative textiles. The Shoreham gallery is showing the work of Amelia Leigh, Jacqui Hardcastle and Janis Parle, a trio of established textile artists collectively known as Wrapped-Up. Spokeswoman Jude Evans said: “Their credentials are impressive: they’ve exhibited in Sussex, Surrey and Kent and even further afield in Europe and the US. Passionate about working with textiles, the group is committed to changing public perceptions about creative quilting.”

